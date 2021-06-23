Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at CIBC

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:NSR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.99. 72,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,758. The company has a market cap of C$509.18 million and a P/E ratio of 22.61. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$8.95 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.57.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.