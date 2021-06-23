Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nomura by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nomura by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

