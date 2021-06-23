Nord Finance (NORD) Price Hits $3.86

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Nord Finance has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $613,059.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00011862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,554 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

