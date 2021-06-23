Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 1,410,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.23. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

