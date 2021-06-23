Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.79 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

NSC opened at $264.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 119.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

