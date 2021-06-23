Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $186.10. 40,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,454. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.