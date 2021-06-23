Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 3,934 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $204.69. 63,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.79. The stock has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

