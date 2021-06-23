Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 65,777 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 921,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,093,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

