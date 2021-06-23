Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 700 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.87. 44,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.37. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,640 shares of company stock worth $2,147,631 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

