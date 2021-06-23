Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 102.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,285. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

