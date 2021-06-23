Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $24.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,514,348. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $237.35 and a 12 month high of $348.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

