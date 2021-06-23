Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,540.27. 28,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,545.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,389.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

