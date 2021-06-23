Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.96.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.20. 93,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,723. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.25 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

