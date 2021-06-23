Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 1,266 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.50. 521,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,390,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

