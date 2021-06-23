Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 4,091 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,622 shares of company stock valued at $55,917,256. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.97. The company has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

