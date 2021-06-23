Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:NTV traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.88). 2,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,138. The firm has a market cap of £108.56 million and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.27. Northern 2 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.18).
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.