Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NTV traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.88). 2,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,138. The firm has a market cap of £108.56 million and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.27. Northern 2 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Get Northern 2 VCT alerts:

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.