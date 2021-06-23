Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Northern 3 VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 92 ($1.20) on Wednesday. 18,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938. Northern 3 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.30. The firm has a market cap of £101.05 million and a P/E ratio of 10.22.

About Northern 3 VCT

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

