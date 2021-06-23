Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Northern 3 VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 92 ($1.20) on Wednesday. 18,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938. Northern 3 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.30. The firm has a market cap of £101.05 million and a P/E ratio of 10.22.
About Northern 3 VCT
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.