Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

