Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.67% of Markel worth $105,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

MKL stock opened at $1,186.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,204.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $880.59 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

