Northern Trust Corp Buys 145,665 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 944,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 145,665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of XPO Logistics worth $116,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

