Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Universal Health Services worth $117,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

