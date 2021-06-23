Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,877 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of News worth $106,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -283.52 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

