Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Pentair worth $111,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

