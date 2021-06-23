Northern Trust Corp Has $116.99 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of W. R. Berkley worth $116,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

WRB opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

