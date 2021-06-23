Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Diamondback Energy worth $116,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,413,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.47.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

