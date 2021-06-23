Northern Trust Corp Purchases 15,575 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Cheniere Energy worth $106,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,374,000 after purchasing an additional 163,832 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.