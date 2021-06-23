Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.42% of Churchill Downs worth $124,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 30.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $201.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

