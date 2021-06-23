Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,362 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of TransUnion worth $105,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.11. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

