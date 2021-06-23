Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,923 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of BorgWarner worth $125,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

