nOS Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00046750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00112354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00170781 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,642.75 or 1.00276904 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

