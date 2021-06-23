Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.91

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.77. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 12,703 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 50.51% and a negative net margin of 204.37%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

