Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Position Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Novanta worth $263,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

