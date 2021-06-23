Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,567. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

