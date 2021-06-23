Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 159,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,947,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at about $60,589,000.

NUAN opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,724.86 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

