Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,478 shares of company stock worth $19,527,412. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

