NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Tops $145.30 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $145.30 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00610875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00078102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039551 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,206,934,781 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

