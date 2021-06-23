Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.10% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $56,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.46.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $562,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

