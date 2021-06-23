Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells $483,079.52 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. 6,166,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

