Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $82.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) received a $82.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 106,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,974. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nutrien by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

