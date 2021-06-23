Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $82.00 by Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has been assigned a $82.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.56. 106,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $5,680,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 122.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

