NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 358,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,152. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

