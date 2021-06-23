NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 358,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,152. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
