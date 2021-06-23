NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock worth $1,762,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

