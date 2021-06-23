Nyerium (NYEX) Trading 41.2% Lower Over Last Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $68,264.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

