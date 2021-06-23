nYFI Trading 864.5% Higher This Week (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. nYFI has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001725 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded 864.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00613206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039127 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

