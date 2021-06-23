Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

OCSL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 572,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,138,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,899,159 shares of company stock worth $12,585,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

