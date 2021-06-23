Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $79.43 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $79.43 million and $5.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001208 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

