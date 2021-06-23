OAX 24-Hour Volume Tops $108,720.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, OAX has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $108,720.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00623746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00078713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00040043 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

