Obee Network (OBEE) One Day Volume Tops $12.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Obee Network has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Obee Network has a market cap of $19,423.99 and $12.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,396.08 or 1.00357919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

