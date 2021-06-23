Oddz Hits 1-Day Volume of $812,378.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $812,378.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00110131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00171488 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,601.36 or 1.00393788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

