OIN Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $192,589.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 37% lower against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $192,589.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00053601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00611404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00039514 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,841,649 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

